OMV CEO sees refining margin falling moderately in 2017

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV's average refining margin will fall this year, but only slightly in comparison with 2016's $4.7 per barrel, Chief Executive Rainer Seele told Reuters on Monday.

OMV's refining margin, which had cushioned the impact of lower oil prices, is shrinking as prices are recovering. Having reached more than $7 in 2015, the margin slumped as low as $3.70 in the third quarter of last year before recovering to more than $5, bringing the yearly average of $4.7.

"We see it in this range, moderately lower, in the year 2017," Seele said in an interview. "We see a further decline in 2017, but the first months of the year have caused me to see this decline as somewhat more moderate than initially thought."

OMV has this year started to focus on output growth in cheap production countries such as Russia after around two years of cost cuts and reduced profit due to lower oil prices.

Production in Libya restarted in late 2016 and Seele reiterated that he expected the country to contribute around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to OMV's annual output, which is set to reach around 400,000 boe.

When asked about recent problems with Libyan oil exports, Seele said OMV was exporting everything it produced there despite local, temporary problems with pipelines and ports.

A source at Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said last week that production at the western Libyan oil field Sharara had been blocked by armed protesters.

Seele said no OMV production sites had been harmed in recent disruptions due to conflict, political divisions and local protests and that production at the Sharara field continued.