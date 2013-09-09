FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2013 / 12:14 PM / 4 years ago

Oncolytics lung cancer drug shrinks tumors in 92 percent of patients in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc said its cancer drug Reolysin reduced the size of tumors in 92 percent of lung cancer patients in a mid-stage trial.

The company’s shares rose as much as 22 percent to $3.22 in trading before the bell.

The drug was tested on patients suffering from advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the lung. It was used intravenously in combination with chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel.

“Squamous cell carcinoma of the lung is notoriously difficult to treat, and these results support further investigation of Reolysin in randomized clinical trials for this indication,” Chief Executive Brad Thompson said in a statement on Monday.

Squamous cell carcinomas account for 25 percent to 30 percent of all lung cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.

Final progression-free survival and safety data for the study will be reported later in the year, the Calgary-based company said.

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

