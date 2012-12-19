Oncothyreon lung cancer drug fails in late-stage trial

(Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Oncothyreon Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental lung cancer drug did not meet the main study goal of improving overall survival.

The drug, codenamed L-BLP25, is being tested in patients with unresectable, locally advanced stage IIIA or stage IIIB, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The trial was conducted by Merck Serono, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA, under a license agreement with Oncothyreon.