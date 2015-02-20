Exclusive: Springleaf in the lead to acquire Citigroup's OneMain - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is in advanced talks to sell its consumer finance unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc for more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Springleaf has prevailed over other bidders, including private equity firms, in an auction for OneMain, the people said. The negotiations have not been finalized and Citigroup may still decide to pursue an initial public offering of OneMain as an alternative to an outright sale, the people cautioned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private. Citigroup declined to comment while OneMain and Springleaf representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Springleaf shares soared on the news and were trading up 8.4 percent at $37.05 in afternoon trading in New York. Citigroup shares were up 1.2 percent at $51.71.

The move to sell OneMain represents a major step in the No. 3 U.S. bank’s plan to sell unwanted assets and focus on wealthier clients.

Springleaf and Onemain are the only sizable national participants in the consumer lending industry serving the large and growing population of non-prime customers.

OneMain, which has assets of about $10 billion, provides personal loans for meeting unexpected expenses such as medical bills or car repairs and for buying small-ticket items such as refrigerators and televisions.

Based in Evansville, Indiana and backed by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, Springleaf provides loans to customers through its nationwide branch network and its internet lending division.

Combined, Onemain and Springleaf would have nearly 2,000 branches.