Springleaf wins approval to buy Citi subsidiary, with divestitures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Springleaf Holdings LEAF.N has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy OneMain Financial Holdings from a subsidiary of Citigroup Inc (C.N) on condition that it sell 127 branch offices, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Springleaf, which specializes in personal and auto loans, agreed to sell the branches in 11 states, to Lendmark, Springleaf said. The new company will have 1,850 branches.

Jay Levine, Springleaf’s president, said that the merger with OneMain would “create the premier personal finance business in the United States, with branches across 43 states and 2.4 million customers.”

The Justice Department’s Bill Baer, who heads the Antitrust Division, said the deal would protect consumers with limited credit options.

“Today’s proposed settlement will ensure that subprime borrowers in over 100 local markets across the United States continue to enjoy the benefits of competition when they seek these important loan products,” he said.