India's ONGC head denies bidding for assets of ConocoPhillips
September 25, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

India's ONGC head denies bidding for assets of ConocoPhillips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) (ONGC.NS) has not yet made a bid for stakes in Canadian oil sands assets owned by ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the head of the state-run oil explorer said on Tuesday.

“I can categorically say that we have not made a bid yet. We keep on looking at international opportunities,” said Sudhir Vasudeva, when asked about a possible bid.

On Monday, a source at ONGC said the company, along with two other state-controlled refiners Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), had bid $5 billion for the assets of ConocoPhillips.

Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

