ON Semiconductor posts bigger loss on one-time charges

(Reuters) - Power-management chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp ONNN.O posted a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by asset impairment charges and lower orders from its customers.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $138.2 million, or 31 cents per share, from $8.8 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $680.2 million.

Excluding charges of $175.2 million from special items, the company earned 8 cents per share.