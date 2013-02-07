FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON Semiconductor posts bigger loss on one-time charges
February 7, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

ON Semiconductor posts bigger loss on one-time charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Power-management chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp ONNN.O posted a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by asset impairment charges and lower orders from its customers.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $138.2 million, or 31 cents per share, from $8.8 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $680.2 million.

Excluding charges of $175.2 million from special items, the company earned 8 cents per share.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
