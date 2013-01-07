FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Onyx to test cancer drug for wider use
#Health News
January 7, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

Onyx to test cancer drug for wider use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was planning to test its approved blood cancer drug Kyprolis in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

The drug, known generically as carfilzomib, was initially approved to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in patients who did not respond to other medicines.

Sales of Kyprolis, which was launched last July, has crossed $62 million in 2012, Onyx Chief Executive Officer Anthony Coles said at a J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday.

Onyx also said its partner Pfizer Inc will start a late-stage study of a breast cancer drug this year. Onyx will receive a royalty on sales if the drug is approved.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company were trading up 5 cents at $81.52 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
