FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer gastrointestinal cancer drug meets trial goal
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 3, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

Bayer gastrointestinal cancer drug meets trial goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bayer said its cancer drug improved chances of survival in patients suffering from a type of gastrointestinal tumor, and kept the condition from worsening.

The 199-patient late-stage trial showed that a combination of Bayer’s tumor-fighting drug regorafenib and best supportive care prolonged survival in patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors or GIST, when compared with a dummy drug and best supportive care.

The trial involved only patients whose disease had progressed despite prior treatment.

Bayer said it plans to file for U.S. approval for regorafenib to treat metastatic GIST. Onyx Pharmaceuticals is the U.S. marketing partner for regorafenib.

Onyx shares closed at $37.85 on Monday on the Nasdaq. Bayer shares were trading up 1 percent at 54.40 euros on Tuesday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt and Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.