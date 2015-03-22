Saudi oil minister denies 'conspiracy theory' behind OPEC decision

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi denied on Sunday that there was a “conspiracy theory” behind OPEC’s decision in November to keep oil output unchanged.

“There is no conspiracy and we tried to correct all the things that have been said but nobody listens,” he told a conference in Riyadh. “We are not against anybody we are with whoever wants to maintain market stability and the balance between supply and demand and (with regards to) price the market decides it.”