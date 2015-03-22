FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi oil minister denies 'conspiracy theory' behind OPEC decision
March 22, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi oil minister denies 'conspiracy theory' behind OPEC decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi talks to journalists before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi denied on Sunday that there was a “conspiracy theory” behind OPEC’s decision in November to keep oil output unchanged.

“There is no conspiracy and we tried to correct all the things that have been said but nobody listens,” he told a conference in Riyadh. “We are not against anybody we are with whoever wants to maintain market stability and the balance between supply and demand and (with regards to) price the market decides it.”

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
