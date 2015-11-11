OPEC member Ecuador says balancing oil market requires output cut

RIYADH (Reuters) - OPEC member Ecuador’s oil minister said on Wednesday that the only way to balance the market is to cut production and that it was looking to reach an agreement at the group’s December meeting.

“The only way to balance the market is to cut production,” Pedro Merizalde told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh.

Asked about the outcome of OPEC’s December meeting, Merizalde said: “Let’s see if we can have agreement...in order to balance (the market).”