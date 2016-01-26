FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador supports emergency OPEC meeting proposal: oil minister
January 25, 2016 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador supports emergency OPEC meeting proposal: oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador supports a proposal for an emergency OPEC meeting in the face of slumping oil prices, Oil Minister Carlos Pareja told Reuters on Monday.

“We want a new meeting to see if we can make a decision together, but it has to be a decision made by all of us,” Pareja said.

Senior OPEC and Russian oil industry officials stepped up vague talk on Monday of joint action to remedy one of the worst supply gluts in decades, while Saudi Arabia signaled its resolve to allow the market to balance itself.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

