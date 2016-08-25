Iran's oil minister to attend Algeria meeting: news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister confirmed on Thursday that he will attend an OPEC meeting in Algeria next month, the oil ministry's news agency SHANA quoted him as saying.

On Tuesday, an OPEC source said Iran had confirmed it will participate in the meeting.

Iran, OPEC's third largest producer, is sending positive signals that it may support joint action to prop up the oil market, potentially aiding efforts to revive a global deal on freezing production levels at talks next month.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria on Sept. 26-28.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh also said OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo will visit Tehran "in near future".