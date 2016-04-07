Iran says determined to regain oil market share: Tasnim news agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a joint news conference with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (not pictured) at Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/AAP

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Tehran was determined to regain its share of the oil market after sanctions imposed on the country were lifted under a deal reached with six major powers, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“Iran wants to regain its place on the oil market ... in cooperation with other oil producing countries,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said after a meeting in Baku with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said this week that Iran had confirmed its participation in a meeting in Doha on April 17 to discuss a deal to freeze oil output. Iran has repeatedly said it would freeze its output after it reaches 4 million barrels per day.