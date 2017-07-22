FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Kuwaiti oil minister says further production cuts are possible
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
The race to the future
Technology
The race to the future
China's growing military presence in Africa
Commentary
China's growing military presence in Africa
White House spokesman Spicer out as Trump seeks to fix image
The Trump administration
White House spokesman Spicer out as Trump seeks to fix image
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 22, 2017 / 7:24 PM / an hour ago

Kuwaiti oil minister says further production cuts are possible

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Kuwait's oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Saturday that compliance with oil production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries is good and that deeper cuts are possible.

Asked about the possibility of further cuts to support the price of crude, the minister said: "Everything is open."

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other non-OPEC producers will meet in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Monday to discuss the pact on cuts, which was reached earlier this year.

Marzouq also told reporters that a technical committee of OPEC and non-OPEC countries had heard and was happy with reports from Libya and Nigeria, and that discussions would continue on Monday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.