FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latin American oil producers to meet in Quito on Friday: Ecuador government
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 7, 2016 / 7:12 PM / in 2 years

Latin American oil producers to meet in Quito on Friday: Ecuador government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ecuador's Minister of Foreign Affairs Guillaume Long speaks during a news conference in Quito March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

QUITO (Reuters) - Latin American oil producers, including main exporters Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, will meet in Quito on Friday to seek a common position on global oil prices, the Ecuadorean government said.

“We’re going to have a meeting of Latin American and Caribbean foreign and oil ministers, here in Quito, to reach consensus over oil, especially prices,” Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Guillaume Long said.

Ecuador’s President Rafael Correa had announced the meeting last week, without giving a date, casting it as part of a push to raise global oil prices.

Venezuela, which has suffered particularly heavily from the loss of oil revenues at a time of deep economic crisis, has been pushing especially hard for a deal to freeze global oil production.

Venezuela and Ecuador are OPEC members, but Colombia and Mexico are not part of the cartel.

“All the (region‘s) producer countries are going to be present,” added Long. “It will be an important step ... to adopt a common position in Latin America ... in view of the next OPEC summit.” OPEC is due to meet June 2.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.