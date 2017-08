OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016.

MOSCOW/DUBAI (Reuters) - The first meeting of a committee of OPEC and non-OPEC nations responsible for monitoring compliance with a global agreement to reduce oil output has been proposed for Abu Dhabi on Jan. 13, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The commission includes 5 members: Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela, Russia and Oman.