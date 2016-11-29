FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algerian energy minister ends Moscow talks, heads for OPEC meeting
November 29, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 9 months ago

Algerian energy minister ends Moscow talks, heads for OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa wrapped up talks with his Russian and Venezuelan counterparts on Tuesday and set off for an OPEC ministerial meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, he told reporters.

Bouterfa declined to comment on the outcome of Tuesday's talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, as did Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino. A spokeswoman for the Russian energy ministry also declined to comment.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due to meet in Vienna on Wednesday to try to hammer out a deal to prop up prices that have halved since 2014. Russia is not an OPEC member.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

