Algerian, Venezuelan oil ministers to meet Monday in Algiers, then go to Moscow

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister will visit Algiers on Monday and then head to Moscow with his Algerian counterpart ahead of OPEC talks in Vienna, Algeria's energy ministry said in a statement.

Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa has been holding discussions with OPEC and non-OPEC counterparts to try to forge consensus over a production cut proposed in Algiers in September.

OPEC member states are due to meet in Vienna on Wednesday.