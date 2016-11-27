FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Algerian, Venezuelan oil ministers to meet Monday in Algiers, then go to Moscow
November 27, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 9 months ago

Algerian, Venezuelan oil ministers to meet Monday in Algiers, then go to Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Venezuela's oil minister will visit Algiers on Monday and then head to Moscow with his Algerian counterpart ahead of OPEC talks in Vienna, Algeria's energy ministry said in a statement.

Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa has been holding discussions with OPEC and non-OPEC counterparts to try to forge consensus over a production cut proposed in Algiers in September.

OPEC member states are due to meet in Vienna on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
