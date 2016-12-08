Non-OPEC oil producers at December 10 Vienna meeting

(Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet non-OPEC nations in Vienna this weekend seeking their help in curbing a global oil supply glut in a bid to boost prices.

OPEC hopes producers outside the 13-nation bloc will add another 600,000 barrels-per-day in cuts on the heels of a landmark deal amongst members of the exporting group to cut production by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January.

So far five of the 14 oil-producing countries have officially confirmed that they will attend the meeting in Vienna, the first such gathering since 2002, on Dec. 10.