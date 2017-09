Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi talks to journalists as he arrives at his hotel ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday he saw some positive signs in the oil market, speaking to reporters three days ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna.