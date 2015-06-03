FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP CEO sees oil price 'softness' in second half of 2015
June 3, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

BP CEO sees oil price 'softness' in second half of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday he sees “some softness” in oil prices in the second half of the year as global supplies continue to grow.

“Supply growth continues to go up. We are at a balance with the supply and demand right now,” he said on the sidelines of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) seminar.

“I think we can see some softness in price continuing and as a result as an industry we must readjust cost structures, tax structures around the world,” Dudley said.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Jonathan Leff; Writing by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
