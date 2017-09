The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC has agreed to raise its output ceiling to 31.5 million barrels per day at a meeting on Friday, OPEC sources said in what appeared to be an effective acknowledgment of existing production.

It was not immediately clear if the new ceiling included rejoining member Indonesia or not.