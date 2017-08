Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema (R) talks to journalists before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2016.

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC refrained from changing its oil output policy on Thursday, meaning the organization failed to agree a new production ceiling, an OPEC delegate told Reuters.

Two delegates also said Nigerian candidate Mohammed Barkindo was chosen to be OPEC's new secretary-general.