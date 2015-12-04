FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE oil minister says open to discussions with non-OPEC countries
#Business News
December 4, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

UAE oil minister says open to discussions with non-OPEC countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The oil minister for the United Arab Emirates said on Friday that OPEC should cooperate with non-OPEC countries and that the group was open to such discussions, but the minister also said that the oil market would decide when to balance itself.

Speaking ahead of the oil producer group’s policy meeting in Vienna, Suhail bin Mohamed al-Mazroui also said sustainability of crude supply was more of a concern than worry about prices.

Reporting By Vienna Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman

