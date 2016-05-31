FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE minister says happy with oil market
May 31, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

UAE minister says happy with oil market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil pumps are seen in Lake Maracaibo, in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 20, 2015.REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - UAE Oil Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Tuesday he was happy with the oil market, noting that prices had been correcting higher.

“We are optimistic. We are seeing that the market is correcting upward,” Mazroui told reporters in Vienna.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Thursday in the Austrian capital.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, heading for the fourth straight monthly gain, with investors betting on higher U.S. fuel demand as peak driving season arrived in the No. 1 oil consumer.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
