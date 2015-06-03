FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Core Gulf OPEC members in 'consensus' on oil ceiling: delegate
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 3, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Core Gulf OPEC members in 'consensus' on oil ceiling: delegate

Rania El Gamal, Jonathan Leff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Core Gulf OPEC members and others have a consensus to keep the organization’s oil production ceiling intact at its meeting this week, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told Reuters on Tuesday, reinforcing a view among a growing chorus of members.

“There is consensus among Gulf OPEC countries, and others, to keep the ceiling unchanged,” the source said after an informal meeting of the four core Gulf Arab OPEC members earlier in the day.

“Nobody wants to rock the boat. The meeting is expected to be smooth sailing.”

The source said the outlook for the oil market is positive, especially in the second half, echoing comments from other members even as the market remains in surplus.

Most members expect OPEC to stand by its decision to keep pumping out oil at current rates at its meeting on Friday, defending its market share even as some members, such as Venezuela, call for cuts aimed at boosting prices.

Some analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have raised the remote possibility that OPEC might surprise the market by raising output. Some of OPEC’s 12 members have dismissed that option.

Writing by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.