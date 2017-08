The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, August 21, 2015.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Gulf OPEC countries are seeking coordinated action by the producer group to help stabilize oil markets, a senior OPEC source told Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries holds a regular meeting on Thursday. Earlier this year, a global initiative to freeze production was rejected by Saudi Arabia, which said it would act only if rival Iran participated.

