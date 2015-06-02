OPEC's meeting this week in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Friday in the Austrian capital, with delegates saying the group will leave its oil output policy unchanged.

Following are comments from OPEC ministers and other officials in connection with the talks:

Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi:

“There is an improvement, yes,” he told reporters when asked about the oil market situation.

OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri:

Asked by Reuters whether he was happy with the way the oil market had responded since January: “Yes, there (are) some positive signs.”

Angola’s oil minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos:

“I would like the price (to) go up, but it is not easy,” Botelho de Vasconcelos told reporters. Asked whether $70-80 was the right price for oil, he said: “80 maybe.”

Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi:

“The answer is yes,” Naimi said, when asked by reporters whether the Saudi strategy of defending market share through higher supplies and lower oil prices was working. “Demand is picking up. Good! Supply is slowing, right? That is a fact,” he said. “You can see that I‘m not stressed, I‘m happy.”

Asked about demand in the second half of this year, he said: “It will be better than now.”

Naimi said it would take time for oil markets - still heavily oversupplied - to rebalance. “I don’t have a crystal ball but it is (going) in the right direction,” he said.

“This is not a good time to sell the surplus. So they (traders) have to keep it and as the contango goes down and they see the backwardation coming forward they will hang on to it. They are not going to dump it on the market,” Naimi said.