OPEC's meeting this week in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Friday in the Austrian capital, with delegates saying the group will leave its oil output policy unchanged.

Following are comments from OPEC ministers and other officials on Thursday in connection with the talks.

Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi:

Asked whether the kingdom needed to lift its oil output capacity, Naimi said: “Is there demand for Saudi crude? Can you guarantee it? If I go and put a dollar, will you guarantee that I would get 10 percent on that dollar?”

He added: “I don’t want 16 percent, just 10 - can you guarantee that?”

Kuwaiti oil minister Ali Saleh al-Omair, speaking at an OPEC seminar in Vienna:

“If prices don’t rise ‎up to $77 per barrel then of course (in the) Kuwaiti budget we will have a little deficit.”

Asked whether Kuwait was happy with the OPEC strategy of defending market share: “As you mention, we are still surviving with our budget. It is not the best situation that we prefer of course, so it depends on the second half...”

Ryan Lance, chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips:

“Innovations have already led to a U.S. energy renaissance. Tight oil reservoirs can remain viable today, breakeven costs are already down by 15 to 30 percent.”

“So the message - unconventional production is here to stay.”

“It is hard to envision it (the oil price) going back down to the $40s.”

An OPEC delegate, on Friday’s meeting of the oil producer group:

“The meeting will be straightforward. No cuts and no increase.”