Iran says Saudi, Gulf OPEC members against oil cuts: Shana
December 2, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says Saudi, Gulf OPEC members against oil cuts: Shana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies are against a joint cut in oil output later this week when OPEC members meet in Vienna, an Iranian oil official told Iranian news agency Shana.

Mehdi Asali, Iran’s OPEC governor, was quoted as saying most other OPEC members would support a cut but that would not be enough to push through a decision.

“It is unlikely that these countries voluntarily cut their output so that Iran can return to the global crude oil markets provided that political relations improve,” he said.

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart

