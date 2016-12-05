Iran's oil minister to attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Vienna: SHANA

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh will attend the meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members on Dec 10 in Vienna, the ministry's news agency SHANA said on Monday, as the countries try to finalize a global oil output-limiting pact.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last week to reduce oil output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.