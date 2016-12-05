Iran's oil minister to attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Vienna: SHANA

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh will attend the meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members on Dec 10 in Vienna, the ministry's news agency SHANA said on Monday, as the countries try to finalize a global oil output-limiting pact.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last week to reduce oil output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens