FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Iran's oil minister to attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Vienna: SHANA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 5, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 9 months ago

Iran's oil minister to attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Vienna: SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh will attend the meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members on Dec 10 in Vienna, the ministry's news agency SHANA said on Monday, as the countries try to finalize a global oil output-limiting pact.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last week to reduce oil output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.