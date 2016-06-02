Iran says OPEC cannot control anything without output quotas

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday OPEC cannot control anything if it doesn't set individual country production quotas and insisted Tehran deserved a high quota based on historic output.

Zanganeh said a fair quota for Iran should be 14.5 percent of OPEC's overall oil output.

The group is producing 32.5 million barrels per day (bpd), which would give Iran a quota of 4.7 million bpd - well above its current output levels.

He also said he would support a Nigerian candidate for the job of OPEC secretary-general.