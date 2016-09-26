FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says Algiers OPEC meeting is only 'advisory': SHANA
September 26, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Iran says Algiers OPEC meeting is only 'advisory': SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2016.

(Reuters) - Iran's oil minister said on Monday that an informal meeting of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries planned on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum in Algeria is only advisory and expectations should be modest.

"This is an advisory meeting and that's all we should expect from it," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by oil ministry news agency SHANA before he left Tehran for Algiers.

"The talks among OPEC members (in Algeria) can be used for the OPEC summit in Vienna in November," he said.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely

