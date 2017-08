Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2016.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran has written to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries saying Saudi Arabia needs to cut oil output to 9.5 million barrels per day, an OPEC source told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has previously indicated it was prepared to reduce its production only by 0.5 million bpd from current levels of 10.5 million bpd.