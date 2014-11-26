FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says OPEC agreement emerging after talks with Saudi
#Business News
November 26, 2014

Iran says OPEC agreement emerging after talks with Saudi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Wednesday he had an “excellent” meeting with Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and that their positions were now “very close”.

“(There is) unity inside OPEC that we should monitor the market carefully and to react at the convenient time for managing the market,” Zangeneh said when asked whether an agreement between members was emerging a day ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Reporting by Alex Lawler, Editing by Dale Hudson

