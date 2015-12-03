FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq oil min: we are keeping our oil production plans
#Business News
December 3, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq oil min: we are keeping our oil production plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraq's Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi talks to journalists as he arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iraq is keeping its production plans, the country’s oil minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said on Thursday when asked if the country would be prepared to freeze its output.

Industry publication Energy Intelligence reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), might propose that members cut oil output by 1 million barrels per day next year if non-OPEC countries joined in and if OPEC member Iraq froze its output and Iran also contributed to cuts.

Ministers from the group are holding an informal meeting on Thursday ahead of their formal discussions on Friday.

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
