Kuwait to seek OPEC output cut monitoring meeting in February or March

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait will request that an OPEC committee responsible for monitoring compliance with a global oil output reduction agreement meet in February or March next year, acting oil minister Anas al-Saleh said on Tuesday.

"In my capacity... as head of the committee... I will call for a meeting of the first Monitoring Committee to take place in February or March 2017, " Saleh said in a statement.

"We will soon inform (our) customers that we will incorporate and apply a cut to their monthly contractual commitments and liftings in accordance with OPEC's recent agreement," Saleh said.

"I am certain that such actions will contribute to the re-balancing of the market and assure stable markets."

OPEC agreed last week to reduce output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.

It hopes non-OPEC countries will cut an additional 600,000 bpd of output.

Russia has said it will reduce output by around 300,000 bpd. OPEC will meet with non-OPEC producers in Vienna on Dec 10 to finalize the pact.