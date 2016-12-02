FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Libya sticks to plans to boost output by 50 percent after OPEC deal
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 2, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 9 months ago

Libya sticks to plans to boost output by 50 percent after OPEC deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A soldier patrols in front of the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

ROME/LONDON (Reuters) - Libya, which was exempt from OPEC production cuts this week, is sticking with plans to raise output in the near future by 50 percent, state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday.

"Currently our production is 600,000 barrels per day. We aim to double that. We think we will get to 900,000 barrels" in the near future, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said at a conference in Rome on Friday.

The increase depends on lifting a blockade at pipelines serving the western fields of El Feel and Sharara.

Libyan oil officials told Reuters that while talks with local tribes blocking the pipelines were moving forward, there was no clear indication yet when the oil will flow again.

Libya was exempt from a deal the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached this week to curtail its collective output to 32.5 million bpd.

Under the deal, OPEC used a conservative figure of 351,000 bpd as a "reference production level" for Libya, well below its October production level of 528,000 bpd in the most recent monthly OPEC report.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli in Rome and Ahmad Ghadddar in London, writing by Isla Binnie and Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.