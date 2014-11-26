Libya's recognized government says sending its own OPEC delegation

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally-recognized government based in the east will send its own delegation to a meeting of OPEC oil producers in Vienna, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“A delegation of three persons has been formed to represent Libya at the OPEC meeting,” government spokesman Mohammed Bazaza said.

Earlier the oil minister of a rival government controlling Tripoli told Reuters he was planning to go with a delegation to the meeting. Both sides compete for legitimacy.