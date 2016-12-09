Mexico seen contributing to non-OPEC oil cuts: sources

VIENNA (Reuters) - Mexico will likely contribute to non-OPEC oil output cuts at a meeting with OPEC producers on Saturday, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

One OPEC source said Mexico could contribute as much as 150,000 barrels per day to cuts. One source from a non-OPEC producer said Mexico’s contribution could be the second largest contribution among non-OPEC cuts after Russia, which has pledged to reduce its output by 300,000 bpd.