an hour ago
Nigerian oil minister will not attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Russia in July
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump's plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
July 12, 2017 / 8:25 PM / an hour ago

Nigerian oil minister will not attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Russia in July

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Nigeria's Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu addresses a news conference after a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2015.Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's oil minister will not attend a joint meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC nations in Russia this month due to a prior commitment, his ministry said on Wednesday.

Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu "regretted his inability to attend because of a prior commitment to host Ministers of Petroleum of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation countries on the same day in Abuja," the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Greg Mahlich

