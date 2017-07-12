Nigerian oil minister will not attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting in Russia in July

FILE PHOTO - Nigeria's Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu addresses a news conference after a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2015.

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's oil minister will not attend a joint meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC nations in Russia this month due to a prior commitment, his ministry said on Wednesday.

Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu "regretted his inability to attend because of a prior commitment to host Ministers of Petroleum of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation countries on the same day in Abuja," the ministry said in a statement.