9 months ago
December 2, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 9 months ago

OPEC to meet non-OPEC producers on Dec. 10 in Moscow: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016.Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC will meet non-OPEC countries to finalize a global oil limiting pact on Dec. 10 in the Russian capital Moscow, two OPEC sources told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC agreed this week to reduce output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.

It hopes non-OPEC countries will contribute another 600,000 bpd to the cut. Russia has said it will reduce output by around 300,000 bpd.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

