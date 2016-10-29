Non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete oil output steps after meeting OPEC

VIENNA (Reuters) - Non-OPEC producers have yet to make a specific commitment to join the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in limiting output levels to prop up prices, OPEC and non-OPEC energy officials said on Saturday.

"We should be meeting in November to agree the further steps ... It is important that we meet once again with detailed numbers. We agreed that we have to meet in 3-4 weeks with numbers, because every country has his own opinion," an energy official from Kazakhstan said.

OPEC countries and non-OPEC nations including Azerbaijan, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Oman and Russia met on Saturday for consultations in Vienna and agreed to meet again in November before a scheduled regular OPEC meeting on Nov. 30, they said in a statement.