9 months ago
Kremlin says Putin personally agreed to oil output cuts
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

Kremlin says Putin personally agreed to oil output cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The shadow of a worker is seen next to a logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin personally agreed to planned Russian oil output cuts based on a consensus he had reached with big oil firms about co-operating with OPEC, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"We already announced earlier that the theme of output cuts was agreed by the president with all the leading oil companies," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"The president personally carried out those contacts and the decision was taken personally by the president on the basis of a consensus that was reached with the heads of the oil companies."

Peskov said every $5 increase in the price of oil meant extra income for the state budget as well as for Russian oil firms.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
