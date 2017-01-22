FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Oil market to balance even with increased drilling: Qatar minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 22, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 7 months ago

Oil market to balance even with increased drilling: Qatar minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Qatar Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Sada said on Sunday that even with an increase in drilling rigs, the oil market is likely to reach a balance as producers implement agreed output cuts.

"I think with increasing demand eventually shale oil will all be catered for," Al-Sada told reporters.

Al-Sada said demand is healthy, with expected growth in line with last year's rise of around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC and non-OPEC producers have agreed to lower output by almost 1.8 million bpd in hopes of reducing oversupply and supporting prices.

However, higher prices could encourage U.S. shale operators to increase drilling.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.