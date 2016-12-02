Lukoil VP sees global output cut lasting one year

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The world oil market will be re-balanced once major global exporters have enforced a production cut for one year, and after that companies can ramp up output again, Leonid Fedun, Vice-President of Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil, said on Friday.

Fedun, speaking to reporters, said the Russian government should issue an order on how Russian oil firms are to implement the cut, agreed earlier this week in Vienna.

He said he did not anticipate a reduction in Russian output until the second quarter of next year.

Fedun also said that the government should think about how to compensate oil companies for the cuts.

"Our point of view is that probably a government resolution will be needed which will set out the main framework for the companies to act under the deal that has been reached," Fedun said.

"Also, some kind of compensatory measures should probably also be spelled out since we are acting collectively, the main beneficiary from the cut in output is of course the state."