9 months ago
Russia ready to support OPEC decision on output freeze: minister
#Business News
November 16, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

Russia ready to support OPEC decision on output freeze: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends an international conference dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia November 10, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to support OPEC's decision on an oil output freeze and sees big chances that the oil producers' group can agree on the terms of the freeze by Nov. 30, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak added that a decision had not yet been taken on which date to use for the output freeze, November or Jan. 1.

He also said there was a possibility he could meet Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih at a gas conference in Doha this week.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
