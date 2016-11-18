FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russian energy minister says drawing closer to OPEC on output
November 18, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 9 months ago

Russian energy minister says drawing closer to OPEC on output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives to the 18th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Qatar November 17, 2016.Naseem Zeitoon

DOHA (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday after meeting OPEC counterparts he was more confident a deal could be reached between Moscow and the group on output to help lift world oil prices.

Novak said he had a productive meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih in the Qatari capital, which is hosting a summit of gas exporting countries.

Speaking to reporters, Novak said an output freeze is one of the options under discussion, though he declined to give details or reveal at what level output would be frozen.

He said he was confident OPEC can reached agreement in Vienna on Nov. 30 when it is due to meet to finalize a preliminary deal on output, but he said for Russia it was important the group stick to its agreements.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

