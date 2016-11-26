Russia positive on global oil deal, continues consultations with OPEC: minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is continuing consultations with OPEC aimed at stabilizing oil markets and is positive about a global deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

In a statement, his ministry quoted Novak as saying OPEC had to reach consensus within the group before other producers could join such an agreement.

Earlier, Russian news agencies cited a diplomatic source as saying that no Russian delegation would attend a meeting in Vienna on Monday with OPEC experts, after Saudi Arabia pulled out of the event. The ministry's statement did not say if Russia would go or not.