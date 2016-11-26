FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
November 26, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 9 months ago

Russia positive on global oil deal, continues consultations with OPEC: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is continuing consultations with OPEC aimed at stabilizing oil markets and is positive about a global deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

In a statement, his ministry quoted Novak as saying OPEC had to reach consensus within the group before other producers could join such an agreement.

Earlier, Russian news agencies cited a diplomatic source as saying that no Russian delegation would attend a meeting in Vienna on Monday with OPEC experts, after Saudi Arabia pulled out of the event. The ministry's statement did not say if Russia would go or not.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
